A day after a report in the British tabloid Daily Mail alleged that two families in the United Kingdom received wrongly identified mortal remains of the victims of the June 12 Air India crash, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that all established protocols were followed.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that the relatives of one victim had to abandon plans for a funeral after being told that their coffin contained the body of an unknown passenger. In another case, a family claimed to have received a casket with the “commingled” remains of multiple persons.

The mix-up came to light when a coroner sought to verify the identities of the victims by matching their DNA samples with those provided by their families.

“Some have got the wrong remains and they are clearly distraught over this,” the Daily Mail quoted James Healy-Pratt, an aviation lawyer representing some of the relatives of those who died, as saying. “It has been going on for a couple of weeks [and] I think these families deserve an explanation.”

In response to the report, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the government has been working with authorities in the United Kingdom “from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention”.

The spokesperson added: “All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased.”

The foreign ministry said that identification of victims was carried out “as per established protocols and technical requirements”.

Our response to media queries regarding a report in the Daily Mail on the Air India crash⬇️

Two hundred and forty-two persons were aboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft – enroute to London’s Gatwick airport from Ahmedabad – that crashed just 33 seconds after taking off on June 12. Only one passenger survived with “impact injuries”.