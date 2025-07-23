The Election Commission said on Wednesday that it has started preparations to conduct the election for a new vice president, two days after Jagdeep Dhankar resigned from the post.

The poll body said that it will announce the schedule for the election “as soon as possible”.

The Election Commission said it has received the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday notifying the resignation.

Dhankar had tendered his resignation late on Monday night “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice”.

He had become the vice president on August 11, 2022 and his five-year term would have concluded in 2027.

The Election Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution, is required to conduct the vice-presidential election. These elections are governed by the 1974 Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules.

The Election Commission said it has already started pre-announcement activities, including preparing the electoral college, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha, finalising the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers and preparing and disseminating background material on all previous vice-presidential elections.

According to the 1974 rules, once the Election Commission announces the election schedule, the whole process must be completed in 30 to 32 days .

There are 14 days for candidates to apply, one day to check the applications, and two days for candidates to withdraw if they want. If a vote is needed, it has to happen at least 15 days after the withdrawal period ends.

The Vice-President is chosen by members of both Houses of Parliament, including nominated members. However, unlike in the president’s election, state legislators do not vote.

Voting happens in the Parliament building in New Delhi by secret ballot. Members of Parliament rank the candidates in order of their choice.