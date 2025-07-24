The Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally in Tripura, TIPRA Motha, met Election Commission officials in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand a special intensive revision of the state’s electoral rolls, similar to the exercise underway in Bihar , The Hindu reported.

A delegation led by party founder Pradyot Debbarma urged the commission to conduct a detailed survey to identify undocumented migrants allegedly included in the rolls.

“Tripura and the entire North East would suffer if we stayed silent on the infiltration of foreigners,” The Hindu quoted Debbarma as saying.

On Wednesday evening, the TIPRA Motha chief said on social media that if the concern was not addressed, Tripura “ will become Assam before long”.

He said: “I am not against citizens of any religion. My single thought is that if illegal people from Bangladesh or Myanmar keep on coming to Tripura and become legal Indians, get Aadhaar card, become MLAs even, get government facilities, whose loss is it?”

Tribal communities make up around 30% to 33% of Tripura’s population. Of the state’s 60 Assembly seats, 20 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The autonomous district council governing tribal areas has a 95% reservation for the Scheduled Tribe communities.

TIPRA Motha’s demand came a week after the BJP-led government in the state formed district-level task forces to identify and deport undocumented migrants, The Indian Express reported.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the drive would target only those who entered India after December 2014, as those arriving earlier would be recognised under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

TIPRA Motha did not specify any cut-off date in its demand.

The TIPRA Motha, or Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, has 13 MLAs in the 60-member Tripura Assembly. The party is part of the BJP-led coalition government in the state.

The Citizenship Amendment Act is aimed at providing a fast track to citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities, except Muslims, from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, on the condition that they have lived in India for six years and have entered the country by December 31, 2014.

In June, the Election Commission announced a special intensive review of voter rolls in Bihar, just months before the Assembly elections are expected to be held in the state.

As part of the exercise, persons whose names were not on the 2003 voter list will need to submit proof of eligibility to vote.

Opposition leaders have alleged that the exercise risks disenfranchising a large number of voters as they may not be able to submit the necessary documents.