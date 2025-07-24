India on Wednesday called for a ceasefire in Gaza , saying that “intermittent pauses in hostilities” amid Israel’s war on the Palestinian territory were inadequate to address the scale of challenges faced by its residents.

Highlighting the “persisting humanitarian crisis” in Gaza at a United Nations Security Council debate, Parvathaneni Harish, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said that residents of the country are grappling daily with “acute shortages of food and fuel, inadequate medical services and lack of access to education”.

There is a need to deliver humanitarian assistance in a safe, sustained and timely manner, Harish said during the Security Council debate on the “Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question”.

“There is no substitute to peace,” the diplomat said. “A ceasefire must be put in place. All hostages must be released. Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable paths to achieving these objectives. There are no other fixes or solutions.”

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza began in October 2023 after Palestinian militant group Hamas killed 1,200 persons during its incursion into southern Israel and took hostages. Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza since then, leaving more than 61,000 persons dead.

Tel Aviv has also enforced a severe blockade on humanitarian aid, which UN officials say has brought the population to the verge of famine.

On Wednesday, Harish also told the Security Council that the health and education situation in Gaza was “particularly troubling”, citing World Health Organization estimates that around 95% of hospitals in the region had been damaged or destroyed.

He said that more than 6.5 lakh children have had no schooling for over 20 months as per reports by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Harish added that India’s commitment towards the Palestinian cause is “unwavering” and expressed hope that an upcoming UN conference on the Israel-Palestine conflict would lead to “concrete steps” towards achieving a two-state solution.

The conference on the matter is scheduled from July 28 to July 30.

India’s longstanding position has been to support a two-state solution for establishing a sovereign, viable and independent state of Palestine within recognised and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace.

The diplomat’s remarks on Wednesday came more than a month after India on June 12, along with 19 other countries, abstained from voting on a resolution that the UN General Assembly adopted demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hundred and forty-nine countries voted in favour of the non-binding resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Israel’s war on the besieged Palestinian territory. Israel and the United States were among the 12 countries that voted against it.

The resolution reiterated demands for the unconditional release of remaining hostages held by Hamas and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

It also condemned the use of starvation and the denial of aid as tactics of war and demanded that Israel immediately lift the blockade on Gaza and open all border crossings for aid deliveries.

In December 2023, India was among 153 nations that voted in favour of a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. New Delhi had in July 2024, reiterated its call at the UN for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza.