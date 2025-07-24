The Karnataka High Court has quashed a first information report against three Muslim persons who were booked for distributing pamphlets promoting Islam at a Hindu temple in May, Live Law reported on Wednesday.

In the order delivered on July 17, Justice Venkatesh Naik T said that the allegations did not amount to an offence under the state’s anti-conversion law, according to Bar and Bench.

The case was registered on a complaint by a man who alleged that when he visited the Ramateerth temple in Jamkhandi city of Bagalkot district on May 4, the three persons were distributing pamphlets promoting Islamic teachings.

The man alleged that they had also offered vehicles and jobs in Dubai as incentives to encourage conversion to Islam, and criticised Hinduism.

The persons were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings and punishment for criminal intimidation.

They were also charged under Section 3(5) of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, which states that converting persons through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or any fraudulent means is considered invalid.

Quashing the case, the High Court held that even if the allegations in the FIR are accepted at face value, the persons accused in the matter had not converted or attempted to convert anybody.

The court further noted that under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, complaints about conversion through fraudulent means can only be filed by the person who has been converted or their family.

“The absence of these essential elements renders the allegations insufficient to constitute an offence under the Act,” the court said.