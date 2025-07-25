Seven children were killed and 28 were injured in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday morning after a portion of the roof of their school building collapsed, The Times of India reported.

The collapse occurred around 7.45 am at the Government Upper Primary School in Piplod village when the students were assembling for morning prayers.

At least 17 students were in the building when a portion of the roof over the classrooms for Classes 6 and 7 collapsed, The Times of India quoted Dangipura Station House Officer Vijendra Singh as saying.

The official said that all trapped students were pulled out and taken to hospitals in the vicinity.

A student was quoted as saying by ANI that while they were sitting in the classroom, stones had started falling from the roof. “Immediately, we informed our teacher, but what we said was ignored,” she said. “Later, the roof collapsed.”

School education minister Madan Dilawar said that an investigation has begun into the collapse, and added that authorities are assessing the structural stability of other buildings in the campus.

VIDEO | Jhalawar, Rajasthan: Roof of Piplodi Primary School collapses, several children feared trapped. Rescue operations underway.#RajasthanNews #Jhalawar



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/K0STKQwP0A — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2025

Residents blamed the administration for ignoring warnings about the school building being unsafe, The Hindu reported.

“This happened due to negligence of the administration,” the newspaper quoted Balkishan, a local resident, as saying.

Jhalawar Collector Ajay Singh, said the district administration had recently asked the education department to report any dilapidated school buildings, but this one was not on the list.

“I will get it investigated, and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” Singh told PTI.