International group Human Rights Watch has urged India to stop unlawfully deporting people to Bangladesh without due process. The organisation accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of fuelling discrimination by “arbitrarily expelling” Bengali Muslims, including Indian citizens.

Human Rights Watch said that the government should instead “ensure everyone’s access to procedural safeguards to protect against arbitrary detention and expulsion”.

Since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , the police in several states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party have been detaining Bengali-speaking persons – mostly Muslims – and asking them to prove that they are Indian citizens.

Several persons have been forced into Bangladesh after they allegedly could not prove their Indian citizenship. While India has not yet provided data on the total number of expulsions, the Border Guards Bangladesh alleged that over 1,500 people have been forced into the country from May 7 to June 15. More on Scroll.

Seven children were killed and 28 injured in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district after a portion of the roof of their school building collapsed. Students at the Government Upper Primary School in the Piplod village in Jhalawar were assembling for morning prayers when the accident occurred.

At least 17 students were in the building when a portion of the roof over the classrooms for Classes 6 and 7 collapsed, the police said.

School education minister Madan Dilawar said that an investigation has begun into the collapse. Read more.

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) challenging the city Police’s refusal to grant permission for a protest against Israel’s war on Gaza. A division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad urged the party to “be patriots” and focus on domestic concerns rather than international affairs.

The court also cautioned that protests on sensitive foreign issues like Gaza could trigger diplomatic repercussions.

The lawyer for the CPI(M) argued that the petition was about the about the right to free speech and peaceful assembly. The bench, however, noted that the Supreme Court has recently observed that the right to free speech is being misused. More on Scroll.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Union government to conduct the delimitation process in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The bench rejected the argument that holding the exercise only in Jammu and Kashmir and not in the southern states was “arbitrary or violative of the Constitution”.

Delimitation is the process of redrawing the territorial boundaries of electoral constituencies.

The petitioner, a professor named K Purushottam Reddy, argued that excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the exercise amounted to an “unreasonable classification” and so was unconstitutional.

The Union government began the delimitation process of Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2020. In May 2022, the number of elected Assembly seats in the Union Territory was increased from 83 to 90 in the final delimitation order. More on Scroll.