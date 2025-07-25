Cricketer Yash Dayal has been booked by the police in Jaipur for allegedly raping a minor, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

The case comes weeks after Dayal was booked in a separate rape case filed on the basis of a complaint by a woman from Ghaziabad. The cricketer plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

The latest case against Dayal was filed on Wednesday based on a complaint by a 19-year-old aspiring cricketer. She alleged that he raped her in 2023, when she was 17 years old, PTI reported.

The complainant alleged that a similar assault took place in April this year at a hotel in Jaipur’s Sitapur area. She claimed before the police that Dayal had promised to help her in her cricketing career.

“FIR was registered against Yash Dayal for rape under relevant sections of POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act and the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita],” PTI quoted Anil Jaiman, the station house officer of Jaipur's Sanganer Sadar police station, as saying.

The previous case of alleged rape against Dayal was filed earlier this month, after a woman from Ghaziabad alleged that he “emotionally, mentally, and physically” exploited her after promising to marry her.

The woman had registered a complaint on June 21 through the chief minister’s online grievance portal. In the complaint, she said that she had been in a relationship with Dayal for five years.

Dayal has not issued any statement so far regarding the allegations in either of the two cases, PTI reported.