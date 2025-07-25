A bipartisan group of 14 United States legislators, including three of Indian origin, urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to resolve delays in student visa appointments for Indian applicants, India Today reported.

The lawmakers raised the concerns in a letter sent ahead of the upcoming academic session. They cited reports from US universities that Indian students were struggling to obtain visas to begin or continue their studies.

The signatories to the letter were led by Democrat Congresswoman Deborah Ross, India Today reported. The Indian legislators who signed the letter were Pramila Jayapal, Shri Thanedar and Raja Krishnamoorthi.

They highlighted that Indian students are the largest group of international students in the US and contribute nearly $9 billion annually to the American economy.

“We have seen first-hand how their contributions to science and research keep our nation competitive,” they said in their letter. “We are dismayed at the possibility that many of these bright young individuals may be blocked from continuing their education and research in the United States.”

On Tuesday , India’s Ministry of External Affairs informed Parliament that the student visa processing capacity of the US embassy and consulates in India had “further reduced” due to additional security measures introduced by the US government on June 18.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha that the enhanced screening and vetting requirements, implemented under the Donald Trump administration, have led to increased delays in issuing student visas to Indian applicants.

Singh, however, confirmed that student visa appointments are currently open, and that the US embassy is working to release a limited number of additional appointments through the end of August to accommodate students before the new academic session begins.

The ministry said that after the United States’ new guidelines requiring the screening of applicants’ online activity, it received “several representations from Indian students and their families flagging difficulty in obtaining student visa appointments”.

Singh added that the issue has been formally taken up with the US Embassy in New Delhi and the US Department of State.

The number of United States student visas issued to Indians between March and May was at its lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic year 2022, according to data from the US State Department.

The number of F-1 visas issued to Indians between March and May decreased by about 27% as compared to the same period in 2024.

An F-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows students from other countries to study in the US.

The period between March and May is considered to be a busy period for student visa applications as the fall intake – which is the preferred entry point for most international students – begins in August and September at most US universities.

The Trump administration had on May 27 instructed embassies globally to halt student visa interviews until further notice. Since the interviews resumed in June, all student and exchange visitor visa applicants globally have been required to make their social media profiles public.

More than 1.1 million international students were enrolled in US universities during the academic year 2023-’24, accounting for 6% of those pursuing higher education in the country, according to US-based non-governmental organisation Institute of International Education.

India sent the highest number of students, followed by China, it added.

However, the trend of a decrease in F-1 visas issued to Indians had started in 2024, before Trump returned to the White House. The number of US student visas issued to Indians had fallen by 38% in the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the corresponding period in 2023.