The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking a review of its 2018 order, which enforced a blanket ban on petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the National Capital Region, reported Live Law.

“The road-worthiness of a vehicle is a technical and scientific issue that must be linked to actual emissions as tested and recorded by mechanisms, as opposed to blanket ban on the basis of age,” the Delhi government argued in its petition, according to The Indian Express.

The Rekha Gupta-led government also said that age-based restrictions are no longer justified.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai will hear the matter on Monday.

Though well-intentioned, the ban had “caused numerous practical hardships to the citizens of Delhi, which today, in light of the advancements in technology and enforcement now prima facie appear to outweigh the prudence and feasibility of continuance of the said ban”, stated the government.

It added that advancements in vehicle technology, widespread implementation of Pollution Under Control norms and the rollout of Bharat Stage VI engines “suitably address the concerns” that had prompted the top court to pass its judgement.

The government also requested that the Union Government or the Commission for Air Quality Management be directed to conduct a broad, scientific study to assess whether the age-based ban serves its intended purpose, Live Law reported.

It also pointed out that vehicular emissions are one of several factors contributing to Delhi’s poor air quality. Other major sources include stubble burning, construction dust, industrial emissions and weather conditions.

On July 1, the Commission for Air Quality Management’s directions to fuel stations to stop supplying petrol or diesel to “end-of-life” vehicles came into effect. However, the order was deferred until November 1 over technological issues and concerns about cross-border fuelling.

The decision to delay the enforcement came after the Delhi government raised concerns about public inconvenience and implementation hurdles. Although the Delhi government had originally backed the measure, public backlash led to a reassessment.