Air India said on Saturday that it has released interim payments of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of 166 of the victims of the plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

The Tata Group airline said it began releasing the interim payments over a month ago. The interim amount will be “adjusted against any final compensation” that may be announced for the families of those who died, it added.

“Air India has, so far, released the interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and also the 19 who lost their lives at the accident site,” the airline said. “In addition, the requisite documents of 52 others have been verified, to whose families the interim compensation will be released progressively.”

Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn their loss and remain fully committed to providing support during this difficult time.



Apart from the interim compensation, the Tata Group has also set up a trust dedicated to those who died in the crash. “The Trust has pledged an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore in respect of each of the deceased, and support for rebuilding the B.J. Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged in the accident,” Air India said on Saturday evening.

As per the Montreal Convention, which applies to most international flights, Air India is liable to pay compensation of up to Rs 1.5 crore for the deaths of passengers. The compensation is calculated in terms of special drawing rights, or SDRs, an international reserve asset created by the International Monetary Fund.

The compensation for the deaths of airline passengers stands at 128,821 SDRs, or about $1.85 lakh. The actual payment will depend on the coverage that Air India had purchased, The Indian Express reported.

The plane crash on June 12 killed at least 260 persons, and was said to be the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.

There were 242 people aboard the aircraft. One passenger survived with “ impact injuries ”.

Thirty-four persons were also killed on the ground after the plane crashed into the hostel building of the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad, according to Air India.