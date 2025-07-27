A woman in Bihar’s Gaya district who fell unconscious during a Home Guard recruitment drive was allegedly raped in an emergency vehicle, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

Two ambulance staffers were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping the woman.

The police said that on July 24, the woman fainted during a physical test for recruiting Home Guards on the campus of the Bihar Military Police’s third battalion in Bodh Gaya, The New Indian Express reported.

When the woman regained consciousness, she told the police that she had been raped by ambulance staffers. She also complained of severe pain in her abdomen and genital area.

The woman said that she was only partially aware of what happened as she was unconscious. “Three to four men who were present in the ambulance raped me while I was unconscious,” she told the police, according to The New Indian Express.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar later formed a special investigation team to look into the allegations, and officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called in to collect evidence from the site.

The two men who have been arrested are Vinay Kumar from the Utren village in Gaya district, and Ajit Kumar from the Chandpur village in Nalanda district, The Indian Express reported. Vinay Kumar worked as an ambulance driver, while Ajit Kumar was a technician.

The Gaya senior superintendent of police said the role of others in the offence was being investigated. “Action will be initiated against them if any evidence is found,” he said.