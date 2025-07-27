Tata Consultancy Services, IT services provider, will reduce its global workforce by 2% in the 2025-’26 financial year, primarily affecting middle and senior management, CNBC-TV18 quoted the company as saying.

With over 6 lakh employees worldwide, the decision could impact around 12,000 workers.

The move is part of a broader transformation to become a “Future-Ready” organisation, the company said.

This includes investments in emerging technologies, expansion into new markets, large-scale deployment of artificial intelligence for clients and internal operations, and a revamp of its infrastructure and workforce model.

“As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible,” CNBC-TV18 quoted the company as saying. “This will impact about 2% of our global workforce…over the course of the year.”

Tata Consultancy Services added that the reduction in workforce would not affect client service delivery.

“We understand that this is a challenging time for our colleagues likely to be affected,” the business news outlet quoted the company as saying. “We will be making all efforts to provide appropriate benefits, outplacement, counselling and support as they transition to new opportunities.”

It also said it had launched reskilling and redeployment programmes to help align its workforce with future-focused capabilities.