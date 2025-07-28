The Election Commission on Sunday said that 91.6% electors in Bihar had submitted their enumeration forms for the special intensive revision of the state’s electoral rolls by the end of the first phase of the exercise on Friday.

The poll panel said that more than 7.2 crore out of the state’s 7.8 crore electors had submitted the forms by the deadline, indicating “overwhelming participation”.

This would mean that the remaining 65 lakh names registered in the July 2025 list may not make it to the draft rolls to be published on August 1.

The Election Commission added that 2.8% of the electors (22 lakh) had died, 4.5% (26 lakh) had permanently shifted and 0.8% persons (7 lakh) were found to be enrolled at more than one place.

The exact status of the 65 lakh electors would be known after forms are scrutinised by the electoral registration officers or assistant electoral registration officers by August 1, the statement said.

“However, genuine electors can still be added back in electoral rolls during the Claims and Objection period from 1st August to 1st September 2025,” the poll panel added.

It said that the electors found enrolled at multiple places would be retained only at one place.

The poll panel said in a statement that efforts were also made to ensure that no migrant worker was left behind. This included advertisements in Hindi published in 246 newspapers and requesting all states and Union Territories to make efforts to reach out to the migrants from Bihar.

About 16 lakh migrant workers had filled the enumeration forms online while about 13 lakh had downloaded the forms, it added.

The revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar was announced by the Election Commission on June 24.

As part of the exercise , persons whose names were not on the 2003 voter list will need to submit proof of eligibility to vote.

Voters born before July 1, 1987, must show proof of their date and place of birth, while those born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, must also submit documents establishing the date and place of birth of one of their parents. Those born after December 2, 2004, will need proof of date of birth for themselves and both parents.

If the officers are satisfied with the details provided, the voters will be re-enrolled to a new voter list by the electoral registration officers. If not, they will be removed from the voter lists.

A draft roll will be published on August 1 and the final roll will be out on September 30. Bihar is expected to head for Assembly polls in October or November.

On July 2, eleven INDIA bloc parties told the Election Commission that the special intensive revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls risked disenfranchising several voters , as they may not be able to produce the necessary documents.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on July 6 defended the exercise , claiming that the exercise had to be carried out as no one was satisfied with the current voter rolls.

On July 10, the Supreme Court urged the Election Commission to consider Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and ration cards as valid documents for the revision of electoral rolls. However, on July 21, the Election Commission told the court that Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and ration cards cannot be included as standalone valid documents for the exercise.

In a counter-affidavit filed in the court, the poll panel also stated that a person’s citizenship will “not terminate” on being found ineligible for registration in the electoral rolls.

The court will hear the matter next on Monday.

‘Why a big fuss’

On Sunday, the Election Commission reiterated that the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1 was not the final voter list, adding that a month’s time would be given to include eligible electors and exclude those ineligible, PTI reported.

The poll panel said that it was “not able to understand” why a “big fuss” was being created when a month-long period will be available to point out wrongful inclusions and exclusions to the list.

Political parties were free to check with their workers on the progress of the process, it said.

“Why not ask their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents to submit claims and objections from August 1 till September 1?” the news agency quoted the commission as saying.

Booth-level agents appointed by political parties work with Election Commission officers in preparing or updating the voter list.

“Why are some persons trying to give an impression that the draft list is the final list, which it is not, as per special Intensive revision orders,” the poll panel added.