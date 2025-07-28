The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Calcutta High Court order blocking the implementation of a West Bengal government notification classifying 140 communities as Other Backward Classes, verbally observing that it seemed to be “prima facie erroneous”, Live Law reported.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria expressed surprise at the High Court’s reasoning that only the legislature could approve the OBC list, and not the executive.

“How can the High Court stay like this?” Live Law quoted the Supreme Court as saying. “Reservation is part of the executive functions. This is the settled law... Executive instructions are enough for providing reservations and legislation is not necessary.”

The matter pertains to a notification issued by the West Bengal government earlier in June that added 76 sub-castes to the OBC category, taking the total number of communities in the grouping to 140.

Out of these, 80 communities are from among Muslims, while 60 are non-Muslims, The Indian Express reported. Muslims comprise 57.1% of the population included in the OBC category.

The state government’s previous list of OBCs had 113 sub-groups , of which 77 were Muslims and 36 non-Muslims. However, the High Court had in May 2024 struck down the list, and had reduced OBC reservations from 17% to 7%.

The new list would allow the state government to restore OBC reservations to 17%.

The High Court’s May 2024 decision was expected to affect nearly five lakh certificates. The state government’s challenge to the verdict was also pending before the Supreme Court.

On June 17, the High Court stayed the implementation of the new list and told the state government not to take steps based on it till July 31, when the case will be heard next.

At the hearing on Monday, Gavai also disagreed with the High Court’s observation that the state should have placed the reports and bills before the legislature for amendments and introductions to the 2012 Act’s schedule.

Advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the respondents, told the bench that the list had to be approved by the legislature as per the law enacted by the state government.

Advocate Guru Krishnakumar, representing the other respondents, also claimed that the list had been prepared without any data, Live Law reported.

Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, said the new list was based on a fresh survey and report by the State Backward Classes Commission.

Sibal also argued that even the High Court had not held that the commission failed to conduct the exercise.

Gavai then told the respondents that the bench could ask the High Court to form a different bench to hear the matter.

“If you are willing, we will direct the HC to hear the matter in stipulated timeline, till then status quo will maintain,” Live Law quoted the Supreme Court said. “We will ask the chief justice to constitute another bench to hear.”

However, the respondents said they preferred to argue the matter before the Supreme Court.