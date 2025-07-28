Three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Lidwas meadows of Srinagar’s Dara area on Monday, the Army said.

According to the Army, it launched “Operation Mahadev” with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force after a group of suspected militants was spotted in the Lidwas area.

The operation was still underway, it said.

On May 15, three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Awantipora town. At least one of those killed was believed to be linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.