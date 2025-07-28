Jammu and Kashmir: Three suspected militants killed in gunfight in Srinagar
The Army launched ‘Operation Mahadev’ with the police and the Central Reserve Police Force earlier in the day.
Three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Lidwas meadows of Srinagar’s Dara area on Monday, the Army said.
According to the Army, it launched “Operation Mahadev” with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force after a group of suspected militants was spotted in the Lidwas area.
The operation was still underway, it said.
On May 15, three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Awantipora town. At least one of those killed was believed to be linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Three suspected militants were also killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on May 13, the Indian Army said. They were suspected to be linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to reports.