The Jammu Police on Monday booked a man for “deliberately” ramming into an elderly man with his SUV, after colliding with the victim’s scooter.

The incident took place on Sunday near Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar area.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Sharma told The Times of India that the driver of the SUV has been identified as Manan Anand. He fled the scene after the incident.

The incident came to light after a security camera video was widely shared on social media.

Hit and hurt again: #Thar driver reverses to target elderly after minor collision in #Jammu in bid to crush him; video goes viral



More details 🔗 https://t.co/4Kd2SbDomL pic.twitter.com/BQYwk8Iubo — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 29, 2025

The video showed Anand crashing the Mahindra Thar car into the elderly man’s scooter.

The elderly man fell off his scooter and had just stood up when Anand was seen reversing his vehicle to again hit the man.

The elderly man was taken to the hospital by bystanders, reported The Times of India.

The Jammu Police said that the man has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section pertaining to attempted murder “after eyewitnesses revealed deliberate intent to harm”.

The SUV was seized, its owner was detained and a search for the driver was underway, the police said.