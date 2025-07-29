The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned that it would intervene in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar if there is any “mass exclusion” during the exercise, Live Law reported.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi also listed the petitions challenging the special revision exercise for hearing on August 12 and August 13, nearly two weeks after the draft electoral roll is scheduled to be published on August 1.

Observing that the Election Commission, being a constitutional authority, will be deemed to act in accordance with the law, Kant assured the petitioners that the court would hear their concerns.

“The moment they [the Election Commission] deviate from the [special intensive revision] notification…we will interfere,” Bar and Bench quoted Kant as saying.

On July 27, the Election Commission said that more than 7.2 crore out of the state’s 7.8 crore electors had submitted enumeration forms by the July 25 deadline, indicating “overwhelming participation”. This would mean that the remaining 65 lakh names may not make it to the draft rolls to be published on August 1.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, also told the court that the petitioners would have “no problem” if the Election Commission were to mention these 65 lakh names in the draft list, Live Law reported.

Justice Kant responded, “If the draft list is conspicuously silent [on these names], you will bring it to our notice. We are here, we will hear you.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court had said that the Election Commission should focus on “ mass inclusion ” rather than “en masse exclusion” while carrying out the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The court also reiterated its July 10 directions asking the poll body to consider accepting Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards as valid documents for the ongoing exercise.

However, it declined to restrain the Election Commission from publishing the draft roll on August 1.

The revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar was announced by the Election Commission on June 24.

As part of the exercise , persons whose names were not on the 2003 voter list will need to submit proof of eligibility to vote. This means that 2.9 crore out of the state’s 7.8 crore voters – or about 37% of the electors – will have to submit documentary evidence.

Voters born before July 1, 1987, must show proof of their date and place of birth, while those born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, must also submit documents establishing the date and place of birth of one of their parents. Those born after December 2, 2004, will need proof of date of birth for themselves and both parents.

If the officers are satisfied with the details provided, the voters will be re-enrolled to a new voter list by electoral registration officers. If not, they will be removed from the voter lists.

A draft roll will be published on August 1 and the final roll will be out on September 30.

On July 2, eleven INDIA bloc parties told the Election Commission that the special intensive revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls risked disenfranchising more than 2.5 crore voters , as they may not be able to produce the necessary documents.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on July 6 defended the exercise , claiming that the exercise had to be carried out as no one was satisfied with the current voter rolls.

Also read: EC began Bihar roll revision without data and shifted goalposts midway, court document shows