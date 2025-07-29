A 41-year-old man named Abhay Nayak was arrested on Sunday after he made a bomb threat and shouted “Allahu Akbar” aboard a flight in the United Kingdom, the BBC reported.

The man is a resident of the town of Luton near London. In videos shared on social media, he was also heard shouting “Death to America” and “Death to Trump” repeatedly while raising his hands in the air.

The incident occurred on EasyJet flight 609, which had departed from the London Luton Airport for Glasgow at around 7 am on Sunday.

"I’m going to bomb the plane, death to America, death to Trump and Allah-hu-Akbar" passenger shouts on easyJet from London’s Luton Airport and en route to Glasgow Airport in Scotland.



Abhay Devdas Nayak pretended to be a muslim and shouted the slogans. #easyjet #viralvideo… pic.twitter.com/tBIB70OzCR — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) July 29, 2025

Nayak was tackled by fellow passengers to the ground till officials confirmed that there were no explosives on board, reported India Today. He was arrested and appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on charges of assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft, according to BBC.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.

In its statement, EasyJet said that the man was removed from the flight due to his behaviour on board, reported The Indian Express.

“EasyJet’s crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time,” stated the airline. “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”