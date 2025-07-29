The Karnataka government on Monday revoked the suspension of four senior police officers, including two Indian Police Service officers, against whom action was taken after the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 persons, The New Indian Express reported.

The four officers are former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cubbon Park Division) C Balakrishna and Cubbon Park Police Station Inspector AK Girish, Deccan Herald reported.

While the officers have been reinstated with immediate effect, their new postings are not yet clear.

#Breaking | Karnataka govt revokes suspension of ex-Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and three others. Then Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar Vikash's suspension stands as proceedings are underway at the #Karnataka High Court. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/yVxZUOdtDu — Prajwal D'Souza (@prajwaldza) July 28, 2025

A fifth official, the former Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash of the Indian Police Services, remains suspended as his case is being heard in the Karnataka High Court. He was in charge of stadium security, Deccan Herald reported.

Vikash had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal to challenge his suspension. The CAT had quashed the suspension order, following which the state government filed an appeal before the High Court, where the case is pending.

The tribunal is a quasi-judicial body to resolve the grievances of government employees. It had held in its July 1 order that the basis for such a conclusion was unclear as the order suspending the police officer did not explain how it came to the finding before the inquiry was completed.

The stampede had taken place at Gate Number 3 of the stadium on June 4, where fans had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory in the Indian Premier League. Eleven persons were killed and more than 50 were injured in the incident.

A day later, the state government suspended the five officials for being “irresponsible and negligent”.