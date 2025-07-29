We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Lok Sabha that after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, no country told India to halt its military operation against terror bases in Pakistan. He said that out of 193 countries, only three made statements in support of Pakistan after India began the operation on May 7.

“Be it the Quad or BRICS, India got support from all over the world,” Modi claimed.

The prime minister also told Parliament that India’s military operation in May showed that Pakistan’s “nuclear blackmailing” was no longer an effective strategy. He said that it showed that any assault on Indian soil by militants would lead to “a decisive and fitting response on India's own terms”.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha that while other countries denounced terrorism, not a single nation condemned Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. “This means the world is equating us with Pakistan,” claimed the leader of Opposition.

The Congress leader also claimed that the Indian Air Force had lost fighter jets to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor because “of constraint given by the political leadership” to the armed forces. He made the claimed citing remarks by Captain Shiv Kumar, India’s defence attaché to Indonesia, who said on June 10 that India lost “some aircraft” during the conflict. Read on.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were killed on Monday in a security operation named Operation Mahadev. This came a day after the Army said it had killed three suspected militants in the Lidwas meadows of Srinagar’s Dara area.

Shah claimed on Tuesday that the men, identified as Suleiman Shah, Afghan and Jibran, were members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group. They were identified as having been involved in the Pahalgam attack by those who had provided them shelter, said the minister. Read on.

The Supreme Court has warned that it would intervene in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar if the exercise results in “mass exclusion”.

On July 27, the Election Commission said that more than 7.2 crore out of the state’s 7.8 crore electors had submitted enumeration forms by the July 25 deadline, indicating “overwhelming participation”. This would mean that the remaining 65 lakh names may not make it to the draft rolls.

When one of the petitioners against the exercise, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, pointed this out, the Supreme Court said: “If the draft list is conspicuously silent [on these names], you will bring it to our notice.”

However, the court listed the petitions challenging the exercise for hearing on August 12 and August 13, nearly two weeks after the draft electoral roll is scheduled to be published on August 1. Read on.