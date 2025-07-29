Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, no country told India to halt its military operation against terror bases in Pakistan.

He made the remarks after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asked in Parliament why countries only denounced terrorism, and not Pakistan, after the attack.

In response, Modi said that out of 193 countries, only three made statements in support of Pakistan after India’s military operation on May 7. “Be it the Quad or BRICS, India got support from all over the world,” he claimed.

The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a grouping comprising India, the United States, Australia and Japan. The BRICS grouping comprises India, Brazil, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Modi on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that India’s military operation in May showed that “nuclear blackmailing” by Pakistan was no longer an effective strategy.

“By showcasing its technical expertise, India conducted precise strikes deep within enemy territory,” the prime minister said. “These operations inflicted significant damage on Pakistan's airbases and military assets, rendering many of their airbases non-operational to this day.”

Modi added that the operation showed that any assault on Indian soil by militants would lead to “a decisive and fitting response on India's own terms”. It also demonstrated that “there will be no distinction between a government that harbours terrorists and the masterminds behind such acts of terror,” he asserted.

‘Congress relies on Pakistan for political narratives’

Modi alleged that the Congress “relies on Pakistan for its political narratives, even as the country is “steadily advancing towards self-reliance”.

“Unfortunately, it seems even their issues now need to be ‘imported’ from across the border,” he remarked.

Modi alleged that the Congress’ long-standing position has been that of “negativity” towards the armed forces.

“Just recently, the country celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas,” he said. “But the nation knows that the Congress, during its tenure and even today, has neither embraced the Kargil victory, nor celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas, nor honoured the glory of Kargil.”

The prime minister also criticised the Opposition for questioning the timing of a security operation on Monday during which three terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were killed.

Modi said: “For the past several weeks, it was being asked what happened to the terrorists of Pahalgam, and when the terrorists were eliminated, it was asked as to why it happened yesterday.”

Speaking about the Indus Waters Treaty, Modi claimed that by putting the treaty in abeyance, India corrected a blunder made by the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru .

“Water and blood can never go hand in hand,” he said.

India had placed the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance a day after the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

India said that the treaty would be suspended until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably” stopped its support for cross-border terrorism.