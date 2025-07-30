Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Wednesday while attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control into Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, the Indian Army said.

The Army said that a security operation codenamed “Operation Shivshakti” was launched after receiving “synchronised” intelligence inputs from its own units and the Jammu and Kashmir Police about the movement of militants in the area.

The operation was still underway, the Army said.

This came two days after three militants were killed in Operation Mahadev, a joint security operation in the Lidwas meadows of Srinagar’s Dara area on Monday.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that the three militants neutralised in Operation Mahadev were terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

During a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Shah said the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force had jointly carried out the operation.

The three men identified as Suleiman Shah, Afghan and Jibran, were members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

The Union home minister said that the men were identified as having been involved in the Pahalgam attack by those who had provided them shelter.