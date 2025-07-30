We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that his country will levy a 25% tariff on goods imported from India from August 1. New Delhi will also have to pay a penalty for buying a large portion of its military equipment from Russia, added Trump.

He has not specified the quantum of the penalty. The US president said that the tariffs levied by India are “far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country”.

This came two days after Trump said that he would likely introduce a global baseline tariff between 15% and 20% for countries that had not negotiated trade deals with his administration by the August 1 deadline he had set. Read on.

Residents displaced by an eviction drive launched in the Golaghat district have claimed that the Assam government had helped them settle in the area in the late 1970s to prevent alleged encroachment from Nagaland. The eviction drive was launched on Tuesday morning and is likely to displace 1,500 Muslim families.

One of the residents of the Bidyapur village said that the settlement from where he was evicted was established when Janata Party leader Golap Borbora was the chief minister of Assam in 1978-’79. The settlement was in a contested area on the state’s border with Nagaland, called the disputed area belt. Both states have questioned each other’s claims on the disputed area belt for more than 60 years.

On the other hand, the state government has claimed that the area being cleared was an illegal settlement. This is the sixth eviction carried out in Assam since June 16. Read on.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot outrightly state that United States President Donald Trump has been lying about brokering a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan in May. If Modi were to make such a statement, Trump would “lay bare the truth”, said Gandhi.

This came a day after the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asked the prime minister to “show courage” and clarify if Trump was lying about mediating the ceasefire deal. Soon after, Modi had told the Lok Sabha that no country told India to halt its military operation against terror bases in Pakistan.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he helped India and Pakistan settle the border tensions that broke out after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22. New Delhi has rejected Trump’s assertions. Read on.

Activist Sharjeel Imam will contest the Bihar Assembly elections as an independent candidate. His lawyer, Ahmad Ibrahim, told Scroll that Imam is considering contesting the polls from the Bahadurganj constituency in Kishanganj district.

Imam has been in jail for more than five years. He was arrested in January 2020 in connection with the speeches he made in Delhi in December 2019 and in Aligarh, Asansol and Chakband in January 2020 during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

Bihar is expected to head for the Assembly polls in October or November. Read on.

