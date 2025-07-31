Canada intends to recognise the Palestinian state, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

Ottawa will formally recognise Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The prime minister said that while Canada had for long supported a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine dispute, the “approach is no longer tenable”.

The prospect for a two-state solution had “steadily and gravely eroded” because of Palestinian militant group Hamas’ “pervasive threat” to Israelis and its rejection of Israel’s right to exist.

The approach had also been hurt by the accelerated settlements by Israel in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the Israeli parliament’s call to annex the West Bank and Tel Aviv’s failure to prevent the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Carney said in a statement.

“Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honouring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future,” he said.

Carney said that the recognition of Palestine was based on assurances by the Palestinian Authority that it will carry out governance reforms and hold an election in 2026 in which Hamas “can play no part”.

The Palestinian Authority represents the State of Palestine at the UN.

Ottawa said that Hamas must immediately release all hostages taken during the attack on Israel in October 2023. It also said that Hamas must disarm and “play no role in the future governance of Palestine”.

Israel’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Canada’s changed position on the matter “at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages”.

As of March, Palestine was recognised as a sovereign state by 147 out of the 193 United Nations members. Palestine has been a non-member observer state of the UN General Assembly since 2012.

Carney’s announcement came a day after the United Kingdom said that it would recognise the Palestinian state unless Tel Aviv agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, among other conditions.

On July 25, France had said that it would recognise the Palestinian state. President Emmanuel Macron had also said that the formal announcement will be made before the UN General Assembly in September.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza began in October 2023 after Hamas killed 1,200 persons during its incursion into southern Israel and took hostages. Israel has been carrying out unprecedented air and ground strikes on Gaza since then, leaving more than 61,000 persons dead.

Tel Aviv has also enforced a severe blockade on humanitarian aid, which UN officials say has brought the population to the verge of famine.