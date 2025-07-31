A court in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday convicted 38 persons, including five for murder, in the 2018 Bulandshahr violence case, PTI reported.

On December 3, 2018, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh – the station house officer of the Siyana Police Station – and a 20-year-old student, Sumit, were killed when a mob attacked police personnel after alleged cattle carcasses were found in the fields in Mahaw village.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gopal Ji found five of the men accused in the matter guilty under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to murder. The 33 others were convicted of attempt to murder and rioting.

The sentencing will take place on Friday.

Special Public Prosecutor Yashpal Singh Raghav told The Indian Express that charges were proven against 38 persons out of the 44 individuals named in the chargesheet. “Five of them died during the trial and one was a juvenile whose case is pending in a juvenile court,” he said.

The five men convicted of murder were Prashant Nat, David, Rahul, Johnny and Lokendra alias Lokendra Mama, the newspaper reported.

In the aftermath of the incident, a first information report was filed based on the complaint of Subhash Chandra, a police officer who was present during the violence. It named 27 persons and 50 to 60 unidentified persons.

A separate case was registered for alleged cow slaughter. The case was filed on the basis of a complaint by Yogesh Raj who named seven Muslims from his Nayabaans village as the prime accused persons in the matter. Among the persons he named were a 11-year-old and a 12-year-old boy.

