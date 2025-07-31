The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on six Indian companies for trading Iranian petroleum, petroleum products or petrochemicals, as part of its broader global action targeting 20 entities.

The sanctions come amid fresh efforts by the Donald Trump administration to build pressure on Iran to cut its oil exports and prevent it from getting a nuclear weapon. Tehran has said that its nuclear programme is for civil purposes.

“The Iranian regime continues to fuel conflict in the Middle East to fund its destabilising activities,” the US Department of State said on Tuesday. “Today, the United States is taking action to stem the flow of revenue that the regime uses to support terrorism abroad, as well as to oppress its own people.”

The US imposed sanctions on 20 entities engaged in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, or petrochemical trade and identified 10 vessels as blocked property, the statement said.

The US state department accused India-based Alchemical Solutions Private Limited of importing Iranian petrochemical products worth more than $84 million between January 2024 and December 2024.

Washington claimed that Global Industrial Chemicals Limited, another India-based entity, purchased Iranian petrochemicals, including methanol, valued at more than $51 million between July 2024 and January 2025.

Jupiter Dye Chem Private Limited also allegedly imported Iranian products, including toluene worth over $49 million, during the same period.

The state department claimed that Ramniklal S Gosalia and Company purchased Iranian petrochemicals worth over $22 million, while Persistent Petrochem Private Limited imported about $14 million worth of Iranian petrochemicals between October 2024 and December 2024.

Kanchan Polymers purchased over $1.3 million worth of Iranian polyethene products, it added.

The sanctions also targeted companies in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China and Indonesia.

Under the sanctions, the Department of State said that all assets of these companies in the US or controlled by US persons had been frozen.

“Additionally, all entities and individuals that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked,” it added.

The statement said that US citizens and companies were prohibited from conducting business with the sanctioned entities.

It added that the sanctioned companies could petition for their removal from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons list, which is maintained by the US Department of Treasury as part of its enforcement efforts.

“The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behaviour,” the state department said.

The US has repeatedly targeted what it describes Iran’s “shadow fleet” of vessels and intermediary companies that help transport Iranian oil and petrochemicals globally.