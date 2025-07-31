Former three-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s party on Thursday announced that it is severing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, The Hindu reported

The announcement was made by Panneerselvam’s aide Panruti S Ramachandran, who said the faction, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee, was quitting the alliance, ANI reported

He added that Panneerselvam would embark on a statewide tour and that future political alignments would depend on “circumstances”.

“As of now, there is no alliance with any party,” Ramachandran said.

The move comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined to meet Panneerselvam during a recent visit to Chennai, Hindustan Times reported.