The Enforcement Directorate must act impartially and ensure that information disseminated through its social media handles and platforms is accurate and free from sensationalism, Bar and Bench quoted a Delhi court as saying on Thursday.

Special Judge Jitendera Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court said that presenting facts in a misleading or defamatory manner could undermine the credibility of the central agency and harm the reputation of the person involved.

He added that it may also amount to abuse of power and violation of the person’s fundamental rights.

“It is incumbent upon an investigative agency such as the ED to act impartially and uphold the principles of fairness and due process,” Bar and Bench quoted the judge as saying. “Any dissemination of information, including but not limited to official social media platforms, must be accurate, non-misleading and free from sensationalism.”

Singh made the observation while dismissing a defamation case filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Jain had filed a complaint after Swaraj, in an interview with a news channel, claimed that the Enforcement Directorate had recovered 1.8 kg of gold, 133 gold coins and Rs 3 crore in cash from his house, Bar and Bench reported.

Her remarks were based on a social media post by the Enforcement Directorate.

In a post on X, the central agency had alleged that it had seized documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from an “unexplained source” during searches at premises belonging to Jain and others in 2022.

Jain told the court that no cash or gold was recovered from his premises. He said Swaraj had claimed that the material was recovered from his house even though the Enforcement Directorate’s own panchnama or record of observation showed otherwise.

On Thursday, the judge observed that the Enforcement Directorate’s post created the impression that the cash had been seized from Jain’s premises.

While dismissing Jain’s plea, the court cautioned the ED against posting misleading information.