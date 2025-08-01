The polls to elect India’s next vice president will be held on September 9, said the Election Commission on Friday.

The post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankar resigned on July 21 “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice”. He had become the vice president on August 11, 2022, and his five-year term would have concluded in 2027.

The vice president is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson.

On Friday, the poll panel stated that the notification for the vice presidential election will be issued on August 7 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be August 21.

The candidates can withdraw their nominations by August 25.

The election result will be announced on the polling day itself.

The Election Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution, is required to conduct the vice-presidential election. These elections are governed by the 1974 Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules.

According to the rules, once the Election Commission announces the election schedule, the process must be completed in 30 to 32 days .

The vice president is chosen by the electoral college, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Unlike in the president’s election, state legislators do not vote.

Voting happens in the Parliament building by secret ballot. MPs rank the candidates in order of their choice.

For the upcoming polls, the electoral college consists of 12 nominated members and 233 elected members of the Upper House, and 543 Lok Sabha MPs.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc are yet to announce their candidates.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General Pramod Chandra Mody is the returning officer for the polls. Two assistant returning officers have also been assigned, said the poll panel.

A day after Dhankhar resigned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him good health and said that the Rajya Sabha chairperson had “got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities”.

Several Opposition leaders raised questions about the timing of Dhankhar’s resignation. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that there were “far deeper reasons” behind Dhankhar’s decision.

Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan said that Dhankhar had appeared in good health on the day he resigned and that “it did not seem like there was a health issue”.