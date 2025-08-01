A delegation of Opposition MPs on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to urgently schedule a special discussion on the revision of voter rolls currently underway in Bihar.

The MPs expressed “deep concern” about the exercise, particularly its timing just months before the Assembly elections in the state. They noted that the revision of electoral rolls has direct implications for the right to vote and for free and fair elections.

Among the signatories to the letter were the Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Aravind Sawant.

The MPs noted that the Election Commission has indicated that similar exercises may soon be carried out in other parts of the country. “Given the widespread apprehension about the transparency, timing and intent of this process, the matter requires the urgent attention of the House,” they said in the letter to the Lok Sabha speaker.

The letter came on the day the Election Commission published the draft voter roll for Bihar, following the completion of the special intensive revision exercise. The final roll will be out on September 30.

The poll body said the revision covered all 243 Assembly constituencies and 90,817 polling stations , and the draft rolls were shared with political parties, ANI reported.

The revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar was announced by the Election Commission on June 24.

As part of the exercise , persons whose names were not on the 2003 voter list will need to submit proof of eligibility to vote. This means that 2.9 crore out of the state’s 7.8 crore voters – or about 37% of the electors – will have to submit documentary evidence.

Voters born before July 1, 1987, must show proof of their date and place of birth, while those born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, must also submit documents establishing the date and place of birth of one of their parents. Those born after December 2, 2004, will need proof of date of birth for themselves and both parents.

If the officers are satisfied with the details provided, the voters will be re-enrolled to a new voter list by electoral registration officers. If not, they will be removed from the voter lists.

‘65 lakh names may be left out of draft rolls’

On July 28, the Election Commission said that 91.6% electors in Bihar had submitted their enumeration forms for the special intensive revision of the state’s electoral rolls by the end of the first phase of the exercise on Friday.

The poll panel said that more than 7.2 crore out of the state’s 7.8 crore electors had submitted the forms by the deadline, indicating “overwhelming participation”.

This would mean that the remaining 65 lakh names registered in the July 2025 list would not have made it to the draft rolls.

With the publication of the draft rolls, now the electors have a month to raise claims and objections, during which eligible voters can be added and ineligible names excluded.

During this period, voters who believe their names were wrongly deleted can approach the relevant authorities for redressal.