A special court in Bengaluru convicted former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape case, reported The Indian Express.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat held that Revanna was guilty of raping a 48-year-old worker employed at the Revanna family’s farmhouse and recording the assault , The Hindu reported.

The special court for elected representatives will likely announce the punishment on Saturday, The News Minute reported.

Revanna was arrested on May 31, 2024, after returning to Bengaluru from Germany, where he had fled on April 26, 2024. He was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30, 2024.

This came after videos of alleged sexual assaults against several women, allegedly recorded by Revanna himself, surfaced just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He has since been booked in four different cases .

While three women have filed sexual assault cases against Revanna, the fourth case involves charges of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

Soon after Revanna fled to Germany, he and his father, former state minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation .

In the case where he has been convicted, the chargesheet includes sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to being in a position of control over a woman and committing rape and repeated rape on the same woman. He also faces charges under the Information Technology Act, the Deccan Herald reported.

The trial in the case began on May 2, when the statements of the complainant were recorded. A Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police had filed charges on April 2, according to The Indian Express.