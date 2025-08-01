We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna has been convicted in a rape case. Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat held that Revanna was guilty of raping a 48-year-old worker employed at the Revanna family’s farmhouse and recording the assault.

The quantum of punishment is likely to be announced on Saturday. This is the first verdict in four cases that have been filed against Revanna. Three women have filed sexual assault cases against him. The fourth case involves charges of sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

He was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30 after videos of alleged sexual assaults on several women, allegedly recorded by Revanna himself, surfaced. He was arrested on May 31, 2024. Read on.

What the Prajwal Revanna case reveals about the struggles of women in politics

India and Russia share a “steady, time-tested partnership”, the Ministry of External Affairs has said. This came two days after United States President Donald Trump threatened to impose a penalty on New Delhi for buying military equipment and fuel from Russia amid the war on Ukraine.

“Our ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He added that India and the United States share a partnership based on shared interests and people-to-people ties.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday reimposing reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries that have not negotiated separate trade agreements with it, including India. The executive order makes no mention of the penalty. Read on.

The Congress has “open and shut proof” of the Election Commission being involved in “vote theft”, party leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed.

“Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you,” the leader of Opposition has said. “You are working against India and this is no less than treason.”

The Election Commission responded by saying that it “ignores such baseless allegations being made on a daily basis”. Read on.

The polls to elect India’s next vice president will be held on September 9, the Election Commission has said. The election result will be announced on the polling day itself.

The post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankar resigned on July 21 “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice”. He had become the vice president on August 11, 2022, and his five-year term would have concluded in 2027.

The vice president is chosen by the electoral college, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Unlike in the president’s election, state legislators do not vote. Read on.