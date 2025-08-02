New Delhi on Friday rejected a recent British parliamentary report that listed India among countries allegedly involved in “transnational repression” activities in the United Kingdom.

Responding to media queries about the report released on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the allegations were “baseless”.

“These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility,” said ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“The deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself,” he added.

While the report compiled by the UK Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights focuses primarily on China, Russia and Iran, it also names India alongside countries such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The report accuses 12 countries, including India, of carrying out transnational repression by targeting political opponents, activists and journalists in the UK.

It states that the committee had received “credible evidence” of such actions, which had a serious impact on those targeted, “instilling fear, limiting their freedom of expression and movement, and undermining their sense of safety”.

It alleges that the countries had misused Interpol’s Red Notice system for political purposes.

The report also criticised the UK government’s response to the alleged transnational repression and urged stronger measures to address foreign state interference.

The report’s appendices cite Sikhs for Justice, a UK-based pro-Khalistan group banned in India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, along with other Sikh advocacy groups, as some of the sources behind the allegations.

Khalistan is a proposed independent state for Sikhs sought by some groups.

The UK Home Office stated that it takes the threat of transnational repression “ extremely seriously ”, PTI reported.

“Any attempts by a foreign state to coerce, intimidate, harass or harm individuals on UK soil are considered a threat to our national security and sovereignty, and will not be tolerated,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Interpol said that it has “ robust processes ” in place to ensure all notices comply with its regulations.

“Our constitution forbids Interpol from undertaking activities of a political, military, religious or racial character and all our databases and activities must also comply with the universal declaration for human rights,” a spokesperson stated.