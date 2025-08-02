A special court in Bengaluru on Saturday sentenced former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment in a rape case, reported Live Law.

On Friday, Revanna was convicted of raping a 48-year-old worker employed at his family’s farmhouse and recording the assault.

Announcing the punishment on Saturday, Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat told Revanna to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation, according to Bar and Bench.

Revanna was arrested on May 31, 2024, after returning to Bengaluru from Germany, where he had fled on April 26, 2024. He was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30, 2024.

This came after videos of alleged sexual assaults against several women, allegedly recorded by Revanna himself, surfaced just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He has since been booked in four different cases .

Three women have accused Revanna of sexual assault, while the fourth case against him involves charges of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

Special Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha had earlier told the court that “stringent and rigorous punishment” should be imposed on the former MP.

However, appearing for Revanna, Senior Advocate Nalina Mayegowda said that he is young and his charitable activities “and contributions to society should be taken into consideration”.

Soon after Revanna fled to Germany, he and his father, former state minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation .

In the case where he has been convicted, the chargesheet includes sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to being in a position of control over a woman and committing rape and repeated rape on the same woman. He also faces charges under the Information Technology Act, the Deccan Herald reported.

The trial in the case began on May 2, when the statements of the complainant were recorded. A Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police had filed charges on April 2.