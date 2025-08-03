Two persons were arrested for allegedly beating up , tying and forcing two Muslim men to do sit-ups in West Bengal’s Durgapur on Thursday, while they were transporting cattle for farming purposes, police said.

The attackers were allegedly linked to a Hindutva outfit and the Bharatiya Janata Party, The Indian Express reported.

The incident took place near the Gammon Bridge under the Coke Oven police station limits, where a group of men stopped a pickup van carrying cattle and attacked its occupants, The Hindu reported.

A purported video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Commissioner of Police (Asansol-Durgapur) Sunil Kumar Chaudhary told The Hindu that the men were transporting cattle from the Asuria market in Bankura district.

An FIR has been filed against a BJP youth wing leader who was allegedly seen in the video tying the victims’ hands and forcing them to do sit-ups, the newspaper reported.

Two persons belonging to the minority community, while carrying cattle for farming purpose, were detained and severely beaten up yesterday in Durgapur by some hooligans belonging to a particular political party. A case has been registered over the incident and two of the accused have been arrested, West Bengal Police said.

Raids are underway to arrest all those involved in the incident, West Bengal Police said in a statement on social media.

“Nothing and no one will be allowed to dent our state’s tradition of inclusivity and harmony,” the police said. “We always have, and always will, demonstrate zero tolerance for religious bigotry of any kind.”