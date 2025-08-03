The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a first information report against an Army officer for assaulting SpiceJet staff at the Srinagar airport after an altercation about excess baggage, The Hindu reported on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the airline said that the Army officer “grievously assaulted” four of its employees at the boarding gate of a flight from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, ANI reported.

A video of the assault was also circulated widely on social media.

The altercation began after the officer was told by the SpiceJet staff that two pieces of his cabin baggage, weighing a total of 16 kg, exceeded the permissible limit of 7 kg, the spokesperson said.

“When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process – a clear violation of aviation security protocols,” The Hindu quoted the statement as saying.

The spokesperson added that the officer was escorted back to the gate by a Central Industrial Security Force official.

#Watch: An army officer has been charged for a "murderous assault" over excess cabin luggage at #Srinagar airport that left four #SpiceJet employees with "grievous injuries," including a spinal fracture, the airline has said. He repeatedly punched and kicked the airline staff… pic.twitter.com/pIlMkpXiiO — Greater Kashmir (@GreaterKashmir) August 3, 2025

However, the officer grew “increasingly aggressive and physically assaulted” four members of the SpiceJet ground staff at the gate. “Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand,” the statement said.

“One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee,” the spokesperson said. “Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted.”

The injured employees were taken to hospital and remain under treatment, the statement said.

The spokesperson said that the police had registered an FIR in the matter, The Hindu reported.

“The airline has initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations,” the statement added.

The spokesperson said that SpiceJet has written to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation about the “murderous assault” on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger.

The airline has also secured the video camera footage of the incident from the airport authorities and handed it over to the police.

“SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion,” The Hindu quoted the spokesperson as having said.