Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren died on Monday at the age of 81.

He was admitted to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for more than a month and was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

Soren was the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.

आदरणीय दिशोम गुरुजी हम सभी को छोड़कर चले गए हैं।



आज मैं शून्य हो गया हूँ... — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 4, 2025

Condoling Shibu Soren’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was a “grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people”.

Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Shibu Soren had “dedicated his life to the struggle for a separate Jharkhand state and the rights of its people over water, forest, and land, as well as the preservation of tribal culture”.

झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा के संस्थापक, शिबू सोरेन जी के निधन से मैं दुःखी हूँ।



उन्होंने अलग झारखंड प्रदेश और वहाँ के लोगों के जल, जंगल, जमीन के अधिकार और आदिवासी संस्कृति के संरक्षण के लिए आजीवन संघर्ष किया।



मैंने उनके… pic.twitter.com/flcIdfovqE — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 4, 2025

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described Shibu Soren as “the pivotal figure in the movement that led to the creation of Jharkhand exactly 25 years ago”.

'Guruji' Shibu Soren, who has just passed away, was not just a MP and three-time CM. He was THE pivotal figure in the movement that led to the creation of Jharkhand exactly 25 years ago. He was truly a legend whose passion for social and economic justice was inspirational. He… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 4, 2025

Odisha’s former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he was saddened to hear about Shibu Soren’s passing.

“He was a prominent tribal leader and will be remembered for his dedication to fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people,” Patnaik said.