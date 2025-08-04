A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his name was missing from the draft Bihar electoral roll, election authorities on Sunday wrote to him asking for details of a voter ID number that he cited during his press conference, The Indian Express reported.

In a letter to Yadav, the Electoral Registration Officer of the Digha constituency said that the voter ID number that he showed during his press conference on Saturday did not seem to be from an officially issued Electors Photo Identity Card, or EPIC. The officer said that the name of the leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly was on the electoral rolls, but under a different number.

The electoral registration officer asked Yadav to furnish the original voter ID card that he presented during his press conference on Saturday, so that the matter could be investigated.

After the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader first made the allegation, the Election Commission had on Saturday said that his claim was baseless and showed the extract of the draft roll where his name was present.

The Digha Electoral Registration Officer said that his name was mentioned at serial number 416 of polling station number 204 (Library Building of Bihar Animal Science University), with the voter ID number RAB0456228, The Hindu reported.

Yadav, however, claimed that he voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha election with the voter ID number RAB2916120, which he alleged is missing from the draft electoral roll.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader made the allegation a day after the Election Commission released the state’s draft electoral rolls on its website on August 1.

The Election Commission had launched the “special intensive revision” of the Bihar electoral roll on June 24.

As part of the exercise , persons whose names were not on the 2003 voter list had to submit proof of eligibility to vote. This meant that 2.9 crore out of the state’s 7.8 crore voters – or about 37% of the electors – had to submit documentary evidence.

On July 28, the Election Commission said that 91.6% electors in Bihar had submitted their enumeration forms for the special intensive revision of the state’s electoral rolls by the end of the first phase of the exercise.

This would mean that the remaining 65 lakh names registered in the July 2025 list would not have made it to the draft rolls.

With the publication of the draft rolls, now the electors have a month to raise claims and objections, during which eligible voters can be added and ineligible names excluded.

During this period, voters who believe their names were wrongly deleted can approach the relevant authorities for redressal.