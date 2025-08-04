The Supreme Court on Monday questioned why a fresh forensic report on the authenticity of audio clips allegedly linking former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to the ethnic violence in the state had not been submitted even though it had been sought three months ago, Live Law reported.

In February, the court had directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to examine the clips and submit its findings in a sealed cover.

After reviewing the report, a bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar in May said that it was not satisfied with the analysis given by the laboratory and asked for a fresh report.

The bench has been hearing a petition filed by the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust, which has demanded an independent investigation into the audio clips purportedly featuring Singh’s voice.

In the recordings, a voice purported to be that of Singh is heard taking credit for “ how and why the conflict started ” bragging that he had defied Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s order against the use of “bombs” in the conflict and shielding individuals who snatched thousands of weapons from the state police armouries from arrest.

At least 260 persons have been killed and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the ethnic clashes broke out between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities in May 2023. There were periodic upticks in violence in 2024.

President’s Rule was imposed in February after Singh resigned.

On Monday, a counsel on behalf of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who has been representing the Centre, sought two weeks’ time to submit the fresh report.

“By now, the forensic laboratory must have given you a report,” the bench said in response. “At least tell us whether the report has come or if it is still in the pipeline.”

When the counsel replied that the report had not yet been received, Kumar questioned the delay.

“How long does it take the FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory] to provide a definite analysis of the voice?” Live Law quoted him as saying. “This can’t go on endlessly.”

The bench set the matter aside to allow the solicitor general to appear.

However, the case was not taken up again during the day.