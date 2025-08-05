Several persons were feared dead after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, The Hindu reported.

At least four persons have died, PTI quoted District Magistrate Prashant Arya as having said, citing reports.

Videos posted on social media showed several houses having been damaged or swept away.

The rescue operation is underway, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The district administration, the Indian Army, and the national and state disaster relief forces were involved in the rescue efforts in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi, the chief minister said.

Dharali is about 18.5 kms from Gangotri, a Hindu pilgrimage town.

“People are being evacuated to safe locations on a priority basis, and the situation is being continuously monitored,” Dhami said. “The administration is fully alert and providing all possible assistance to the affected citizens.”

PTI quoted a resident of the area as saying that 20 to 25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand till August 10, especially in hilly areas where intense showers are expected, The Times of India reported.

Water will always find a way, best is to stay away from it. Look natures fury in Uttrakashi, where instant flooding in Khir Ganga river just happened. pic.twitter.com/rXfowHC7Rq — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 5, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to persons affected by the flash flood in Uttarkashi.

“Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort,” Modi said on social media. “No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people.”