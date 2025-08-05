The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a statutory resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur by six months.

The resolution, passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, was approved by the Upper House amid protests by Opposition MPs over the Election Commission conducting a special intensive revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls.

The resolution, moved by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, was approved through a voice vote.

President’s Rule was imposed in the state on February 13, four days after Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister.

His resignation came amid ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities. At least 260 persons have been killed and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the violence broke out in May 2023. There were periodic upticks in violence in 2024.

Singh resigned as chief minister amid allegations from Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups that his response to the violence was partisan and that he had stoked majoritarianism.

The BJP leader stepped down a day before his government was to face a no-confidence motion and floor test in the Assembly. The Opposition Congress had described Singh’s resignation as belated and akin to “shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted ”.

The last time President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur was between June 2, 2001, and March 5, 2002, for 276 days due to political instability.

President’s Rule under Article 356 transfers the powers and responsibilities of the state government to the Union government and the functions of the state Legislature to Parliament for the duration of its enforcement. The only exception is the operation of High Courts, which are unaffected.