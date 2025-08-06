More than 50 persons are feared missing as flash floods in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand swept away several buildings on Tuesday, The Indian Express quoted a deputy inspector general of the National Disaster Response Force as saying.

Among those missing are nine soldiers from an armed forces camp in the lower Harsil area.

Nearly 130 persons have been rescued so far, ANI quoted unidentified state government officials as saying. The district magistrate had confirmed four deaths earlier on Tuesday.

#MudslideReliefOperations Update.



After the devastating mudslide at Kheer Gad, Dharali, 150 personnel of IBEX Brigade under @SuryaCommand are deployed in critical rescue and relief operations.

Despite the team being cut off and adversely affected and 09 personnel feared missing,… pic.twitter.com/hIEoe40Lqx — PRO (Defence) Dehradun (@PRODefDehradun) August 5, 2025

Amid a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the state, all schools and Anganwadi centres in Champawat , Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have been ordered to stay closed on Wednesday.

While the state government has attributed the flash floods to a cloudburst, data from the India Meteorological Department showed that the Uttarkashi region received only moderate rainfall of 8 mm between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm on Tuesday, reported The Indian Express.

“The data from the area does not fulfil the criteria for a cloudburst, that is 100 mm [of rain] or more per hour,” Rohit Thapliyal, a scientist at the weather agency, told the newspaper. “Only a probe will reveal the reason for the floods.”

Late on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said that efforts are underway to restore all services, including electricity and water lines, in the region.

“Every person’s life is precious to us, and relief operations are being conducted swiftly at ground zero,” Dhami added. “In this hour of calamity, the entire nation stands with the victims.”

हमारे लिए हर व्यक्ति की जान कीमती है, ग्राउंड जीरो पर तेजी से राहत कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। अब तक 80 से अधिक लोगों को रेस्क्यू किया जा चुका है। राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों के त्वरित सम्पादन के लिए शासन स्तर पर तीन अधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। वायु सेना से भी मदद मांगी गई है। मैं… pic.twitter.com/6UAogOkI2T — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 5, 2025

The Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police are carrying out the rescue operations in Uttarkashi.

The teams are using drones, thermal imaging cameras, victim detection devices and power tools to clear debris and search for those missing.