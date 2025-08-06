The Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Tuesday criticised the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation for appointing lawyer Aarti Sathe, a former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, as a Bombay High Court judge.

The Congress’ Maharashtra unit described the development as the “height of shamelessness” and alleged that the BJP had made a mockery of democracy.

Sathe was made a spokesperson of the Maharashtra BJP in February 2023, The Indian Express reported. She resigned from her post as well as from the primary membership of the BJP in January 2024.

On July 28, the Supreme Court Collegium approved a proposal to appoint Sathe, Ajit Kadethankar and Ghodeswar as judges of the Bombay High Court. The recommendations will be sent to the Union Minister of Law and Justice. The law ministry, in turn, will place the recommendation before the prime minister, who will advise the president about the appointment.

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar said that while Sathe may have met legal requirements by resigning from the BJP before becoming a High Court judge, it was questionable how she would be able to pass any verdict against the Hindutva party as a member of the judiciary.

Pawar said that his party has approached Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on the matter and expressed confidence that he would take the “appropriate decision”.

However, the BJP’s media cell in-charge Navnath Ban urged Pawar not to “recklessly make false allegations” and check facts before speaking. He noted that Sathe had resigned as a BJP spokesperson on January 6, 2024.

Sathe, who has been a lawyer for 20 years, primarily dealt with tax disputes, cases before the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Securities Appellate Tribunal, the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal and matrimonial disputes, The Indian Express reported.

Her father, Arun Sath,e is also a lawyer and has been associated with the BJP and its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He has served as a member of the BJP’s national executive.