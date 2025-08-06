A special court in Jharkhand granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in a defamation case linked to his remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reported Live Law.

The case pertains to Gandhi’s alleged defamatory remarks against Shah during a speech in March 2018.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pratap Kumar filed the defamation complaint in Chaibasa on July 9, 2018.

On February 27, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Gandhi. It rejected his plea on March 14 to be represented by a pleader, insisting on his physical appearance.

On June 2, Gandhi moved the Jharkhand High Court challenging the warrant.

The High Court had on June 10 granted him interim relief till August 6, on the condition that he appear before the trial court in person, Live Law reported.

Gandhi appeared before special judge Supriya Rani Tigga on Tuesday to seek bail in the matter.

He had arrived in Jharkhand earlier in the dat to attend the funeral of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district, PTI reported.

The case against Gandhi was transferred to the Special MP-MLA Court in Ranchi in February 2020, following a Jharkhand High Court order, and then redirected to the MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa.