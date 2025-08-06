We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to submit a detailed response explaining the reasons for the deletion of 65 lakh names from Bihar’s draft electoral roll. The bench asked the poll panel to file the details by Saturday, before the matter is heard on Tuesday.

The draft roll was published on August 1 as part of a special intensive revision ahead of the Assembly elections. The list removed 65 lakh voters.

The direction from the court came on a petition mentioned for urgent hearing by non-profit organisation Association for Democratic Reforms. The petition stated that while the Election Commission had shared a list of the 65 lakh deleted names with the booth-level agents of a “few” political parties, it had not specified the reason in each case.

Without the reasons for each deletion, the list did not serve any purpose as it made it impossible to cross-check the details on the ground, the petitioner added. Read more.

The Supreme Court set aside a Madras High Court order that barred the Tamil Nadu government from naming welfare schemes after living politicians, and using photographs of former chief ministers and party symbols in advertisements.

The bench passed the direction on petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam challenging the July 31 High Court order, which was issued in response to a plea filed by an MP from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The bench criticised the petitioner for selectively challenging only the Tamil Nadu government’s programmes. Similar schemes named after political leaders were common across the country, it said.

“Political battles should be settled before the electoral roll,” the bench said. Read more.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. This came after three consecutive rate cuts since February.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks. The Monetary Policy Committee reviews the rate every two months. Central banks usually reduce repo rates to stimulate economic growth by making borrowing cheaper for individuals and businesses.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the panel had decided to keep its monetary policy stance as “neutral” in view of uncertainties relating to tariffs and macroeconomic conditions.

A neutral stance means that the RBI remained flexible in adjusting policy rates based on economic conditions. Read more.

Vantara has agreed to join the Maharashtra government’s review petition in the Supreme Court seeking that an ailing elephant be brought back to Kolhapur from its animal rescue centre in Gujarat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

On July 28, the Supreme Court had upheld a Bombay High Court order to shift the female elephant, named Madhuri, to the centre run by Reliance Industries.

The High Court had issued the order on a petition by non-governmental organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The petitioner had submitted that the elephant had been confined in chains for 34 years at a Jain monastery in Kolhapur.

After Madhuri was moved to Vantara, protests erupted in Kolhapur and Sangli.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had said that the Maharashtra government had taken note of the “strong public sentiment” for Madhuri’s return to Kolhapur. Read more.