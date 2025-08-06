The Uttar Pradesh government suspended a Panchayati Raj Department official in Ballia district after an order issued by him mentioning the caste and religion of persons whose properties were to be demolished in an anti-encroachment drive triggered a row, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The order suspending Joint Director of Panchayati Raj SN Singh came on Monday night.

The district administration also withdrew the order on the anti-encroachment drive dated August 2, which was issued by Singh, following criticism on social media and directives from Chief Minister Adityanath, the Hindustan Times reported.

The August 2 order pertained to a drive to remove alleged encroachments from Gram Sabha land, ponds, playgrounds, cremation grounds and panchayat buildings.

It specifically mentioned “illegal occupation by people of a particular caste (Yadav) and a particular religion (Muslim)”, The Indian Express reported.

Adityanath said that the order was “completely discriminatory and unacceptable”, adding that it was a serious administrative lapse, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the language used in the directive was contrary to the state government’s policies and created division in the society, which would not be tolerated.

He added that action against encroachments should be taken with complete fairness, facts and law and not on the basis of caste or religion, the newspaper reported.

The chief minister also warned officials not to allow such mistakes to be repeated, according to the Hindustan Times.

In light of the development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his party would move court against the order.

“Action should be taken against anything that is illegal…so why are people of a particular caste or religion being targeted,” Yadav said in a social media post. “The judiciary should take immediate notice, this is an anti-constitutional act.”

जो भी गैर-क़ानूनी हो उसके ख़िलाफ़ कार्रवाई हो क्योंकि अवैध तो अवैध होता फिर क्यों किसी जाति या धर्म विशेष के लोगों को टारगेट किया जा रहा है।



न्यायपालिका तुरंत संज्ञान ले, ये संविधान विरोधी काम है। हम इसके ख़िलाफ़ कोर्ट जाएंगे।



पीडीए को जितना प्रताड़ित किया जाएगा, पीडीए एकता… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 5, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said the incident had shown the mindset of the state government and its officials.

“Orders based on caste or religion are not acceptable at any cost,” the Hindustan Times quoted Rai as saying. “The officers who are hand in gloves with the BJP should be severely punished.”