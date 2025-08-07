Opposition leaders on Wednesday said that United States President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 50% reflected an “ abysmal failure ” of diplomacy by the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

“While his [Trump’s] tariff and penalty actions are simply unacceptable, the fact remains that they also reflect the abysmal failure of Modi’s personalised and headline-grabbing style of huglomacy,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on X.

Recalling former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s stance against US pressure in the 1970s, Ramesh said: “Instead of defaming, distorting, and denigrating her, Modi should shed his ego – if indeed that were possible – and take inspiration from the manner in which she stood up to the USA”.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the tariff hike amounted to “ economic blackmail ” and a blatant attempt to pressure India into accepting an unfair trade deal.

“PM Modi better not let his weakness override the interests of the Indian people,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi had alleged that Modi’s inability to confront Trump stems from the ongoing US investigation into the Adani Group – led by business tycoon Gautam Adani.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien questioned, “now what will 56 inch say about the 50% Trump tariff", in a pointed remark aimed at the prime minister.

“And now we know why Modi and his creaky coalition are disrupting Parliament,” he added.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MA Baby called the 50% tariff hike “ unilateral and illegal ”, urging the Indian government to “stand firm, defend our interests, and resist US pressure”.

Trump on Wednesday issued an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on goods imported from India for purchasing Russian oil. This raised the US tariff rate on Indian goods to 50%.

On July 30, Washington had announced a 25% levy on goods imported from India as part of the so-called reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries that have not finalised separate trade agreements with the US.

The additional levy will take effect in 21 days.

In response, New Delhi said on Wednesday that it was “ extremely unfortunate ” that the US had chosen to impose additional tariffs on India “for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest”.

“We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” said the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson. “India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests."