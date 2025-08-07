Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock keepers and fisherfolk.

The comment came in the backdrop of United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday doubling tariffs imposed on Indian goods to 50% from 25%, citing India’s purchase of oil and military equipment from Russia.

“I know that I will have to personally pay a heavy price for this. But I am ready for it,” Modi said at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi on Thursday.

The prime minister did not make a direct reference to the tariffs announced by Washington.

His comments came after Opposition leaders alleged that the US’ additional tariff on Indian goods reflected an “abysmal failure” of diplomacy by the Modi government.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi’s inability to confront Trump stemmed from the ongoing US investigation into the Adani Group, a conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani.

Whatever it takes, India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock keepers and fishermen.

On July 30, Washington had announced a 25% levy on goods imported from India as part of the so-called reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries that have not finalised separate trade agreements with the US. An additional 25% tariff imposed on Wednesday took the total rate to 50%.

The additional levy will take effect in 21 days.

Trump’s announcement of the additional levy came a day after he said that New Delhi had “not been a good trading partner”. The US president had repeated his accusation that India’s purchase of Russian oil was “fuelling the war machine”.

In response, New Delhi said on Wednesday that it was “extremely unfortunate” that the US had chosen to impose additional tariffs on India “for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest”.

“We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” said the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson. “India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests."