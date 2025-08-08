United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that trade negotiations with India will not resume until a dispute about tariffs is resolved, ANI reported.

When asked whether discussions would continue after his decision to double tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 50%, Trump replied: “No, not until we get it resolved.”

#WATCH | Responding to ANI's question, 'Just to follow up India's tariff, do you expect increased trade negotiations since you have announced the 50% tariffs?', US President Donald Trump says, "No, not until we get it resolved."



Negotiators from both countries had completed their fifth round of talks in Washington last month, with the next round scheduled for August 25 in New Delhi, PTI reported.

However, Trump on Wednesday issued an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on goods imported from India for purchasing Russian oil. This raised the US tariff rate on Indian goods to 50%.

On July 30, Washington had announced a 25% levy on goods imported from India as part of the so-called reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries that have not finalised separate trade agreements with the US.

The additional levy will take effect in 21 days.

In response, New Delhi said on Wednesday that it was “extremely unfortunate” that the US had chosen to impose additional tariffs on India “for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest”.

“We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” said the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson. “India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”

